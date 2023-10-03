Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The India-Netherlands World Cup 2023 warm-up match will held in Greenfield Stadium Karyavattom, here on Tuesday. India's last warm-up match before the World Cup is under threat of rain.

Heavy rain has continued since last night in the entire Thiruvananthapuram district, including the Kariyavattam stadium where the match is being held. Yesterday, the Indian team and the Netherlands team lined up for practice at the St. Xavier's KCA Stadium in Thumpa.

But it has been raining since last night. The match will start at 2 pm. Spectators will be allowed into the stadium from 12 noon. Earlier also rain interrupted play at Karivattam Greenfield Stadium. Even though the Meteorological Center warns that widespread rain may continue today, preparations for the warm-up match are underway.

During the first warmup matches due to the rain, the turn-up of spectators was low. The World Cup warm-up matches started here from September 29, but due to heavy rain, the South Africa-Afghanistan match had to be abandoned without even the toss.

The match between Australia and the Netherlands on Saturday, September 30 started late due to rain. The 50-over match was shortened to 23 overs but the match had to be abandoned due to rain again. There were no warm-up matches at Greenfield on Sunday, October 1.

The opening match of the World Cup is between defending champions England and last editions runners up New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.

India start their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The World Cup final will be held on November 19 in Ahmedabad. There are a total of 45 matches in the first round. The much-awaited India-Pakistan match will be played in Ahmedabad on October 14.