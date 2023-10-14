Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the countrymen in hailing the Indian cricket team's sensational seven-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their World Cup league fixture in Ahmedabad saying it was a great win.

"Team India all the way! A great win today in Ahmedabad, powered by all-round excellence. Congratulations to the team and best wishes for the matches ahead," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rohit Sharma led India trounced Pakistan by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. First, the Indian bowlers bundled out Pakistan for a paltry 191 and then chased the target inside 31 overs.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag in a post on X wrote, "Demolition Pro Max. Completely owned the Pakistanis. 72 overs were enough for a result and what a win. Rohit spectacular, Bumrah, Kuldeep outstanding, and a win to cherish. Bharat Mata Ki Jai," said Sehwag, a member of the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning Indian team.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, also a member of the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning Indian team praised skipper Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and pacer Jasprit Bumrah for their phenomenal show. Yuvraj wrote on X, "When the big tournament is on his A game is switched on !!! Yet again we’ll played skipper you beauty !! @ImRo45 and we’ll played @ShreyasIyer15 ! And of course jassi jaisa koi nahi well-bowled mr #gamechanger @Jaspritbumrah93 keep going lads (sic)." Former India spinner Anil Kumble in a post wrote, "What a performance! All the boxes ticked right for Team India tonight!"

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan remarked, "Big cheers to #TeamIndia for beating Pakistan! Our batters and bowlers were amazing. Let's keep up the great work and keep the momentum going. Go India!"

Meanwhile, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar took a dig at former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar. Akhtar had shared a picture of him knocking over Tendulkar during a game and wrote on X, "Kal agar asa kuch kerna hai, toh #ThandRakh (If you want to do something like this tomorrow, then stay cool)".

Replying to it, Sachin Tendulkar wrote after the thumping win, "My friend, aap ka advice follow kiya aur sab kuch billlkoool THANDA rakha. (My friend, we followed your advice and kept it all cool)".

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad, one of the architects of India's wins over Pakistan in 1996 and 1999 said, "That was quick. India too good for the Pakistanis in every department. Bowlers were outstanding the way they came back after Pak were 155/2, and Rohit Sharma just made it a walk in the park. Too good. Proud of Team India."