WORLD CUP PAKISTAN HIT BY VIRAL FEVER MOST OF THE PLAYERS RECOVERED WHILE SOME UNDER OBSERVATION

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Pakistan cricket team suffered a blow to their campaign as most of the players were affected by a viral fever after arriving here. However, most of them have recovered now but some are still under observation. The Pakistani side arrived in the city after suffering a defeat against arch-rivals India by seven wickets in Ahmedabad. Pakistan is set to play their next game against Australia on Friday, October 20 and the team will hope to go into the fixture with a full-strength squad.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s media manager, Ahsan Iftikhar Nagi confirmed the development. "Some players got fever in the past few days and most of them have fully recovered from it. Those who are in the stage of recovery remain under the team medical panel's observation," Ahsan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Tuesday.

He also added that Pakistan captain Babar Azam and pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi were doing fine. Bengaluru has witnessed some cases of viral fever in recent months and it is likely that fluctuating weather conditions might have caused some health issues for the visiting side. The team will be relying on their pace battery to succeed in the ongoing edition as it is their strong suit in the competition. However, their historic run chase against Sri Lanka will have given them a morale boost with respect to the batting unit ahead of the fixture. The team prepared for the clash against Australia with a training session at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.