Kolkata (West Bengal): Pakistan take on Bangladesh in the league stage game of the ongoing Cricket World Cup and the Babar Azam side would hope to end the losing streak.

Pakistan started the World Cup 2023 campaign in style by recording two successive wins - against the Netherlands (by 81 runs) and against Sri Lanka (by six wickets) in Hyderabad. However, since then the Pakistan campaign derailed and they have suffered four successive losses - against India by seven wickets in Ahmedabad, against Australia in Bengaluru by 62 runs, against Afghanistan by eight wickets in Chennai and a heart-breaking one-wicket loss to South Africa in Chennai.

All these losses have hurt Pakistan and they will be playing for pride against Bangladesh, who according to their skipper Shakib Al Hasan are having the worst World Cup. The Micky Arthur-coached side would need to tick all the boxes, leave behind the dressing room saga and come afresh at the famed Eden Gardens, which is expected to have a plethora of Bangladesh fans.

Pakistan have performed well in patches but have lacked consistency through the games. On Tuesday, they will need to showcase their mettle in all three departments and come out all guns blazing against a depleted Bangladesh.

For Pakistan, skipper Babar Azam, who hasn't been at his best, will need to lead from the front and eye to get a big score. Babar Azam has just managed to score 207 runs from six matches, which is far below his standards. Babar would walk into the Stadium, with a nothing to lose attitude. But he would need support from the likes of Imam-Ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammed Rizwan and Saud Shakeel.

Pakistan bowlers would also be keen to dish out a clinical show against Bangladesh. Pakistan's pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi is among the wickets with 13 scalps to his name and is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in this edition of the World Cup. With his sheer pace, left-arm pacer Shaheen can rip apart any good batting line-up and Bangladesh's struggling one should not be an exception. He would need support from the likes of Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammed Nawaz and others.

If Pakistan has lost four matches on the trot, it is even worse for Bangladesh, which has tasted five defeats. They started their campaign on a high, defeating Afghanistan by six wickets in Dharamsala. But then lost to defending champions England (by 137 runs) in Dharamsala, New Zealand (by 8 wickets) in Chennai, India (by seven wickets) in Pune, South Africa (by 149 runs) in Mumbai and the Netherlands (by 87 runs) in Kolkata. Bangladesh are currently in the ninth spot with just two points and are out of the reckoning for a semi-final berth.

Bangladesh batters barring Mahmudullah have failed to show any spine and have meekly surrendered in most of the games. Be it Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, or Towhid Hridoy, they will need to play their best game, if Bangladesh will have to put up or chase a big score. But surely the task would not be easy.