WORLD CUP MITCH MARSH TO REJOIN AUSTRALIA SQUAD ON SUNDAY EVENING IN MUMBAI

Hyderabad: Cricket Australia on Saturday announced that its all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who had flown to Perth for personal reasons, would join the team in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Cricket Australia in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, stated, "Mitch Marsh will re-join the Australian squad in Mumbai tomorrow evening #CWC23"

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis had earlier said that Mitch Marsh sent him a message that he would be home for a little time. Stoinis also claimed that Marsh told him that he would come back to win the World Cup and he was clear in his mind.

Earlier in a statement posted on X, Cricket Australia said, "Australia have been hit by the loss of another key allrounder after announcing Mitch Marsh flew home on Wednesday for personal reasons and will be out of the World Cup indefinitely." However, the Australian Cricket body had not revealed the details of the personal reasons.

"After (all-rounder) Glenn Maxwell was ruled out of Saturday's clash with England due to concussion, the Aussies are now scrambling having lost (Mitchell) Marsh as well to unforeseen circumstances," it had said.

Marsh missed Australia's clash against defending champions England in Ahmedabad. The five times World Championships, who are comfortably placed third in the standings, are eyeing a semi-final spot.

Australia will take on Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Mumbai and Pune respectively.