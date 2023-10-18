Pune (Maharashtra): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday lodged a formal protest on Tuesday to the International Cricket Council(ICC) over the issuance of visas to their journalists and fans. Also, they filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India versus Pakistan match held on 14 October at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The formal protest from the Pakistan side has triggered a discussion amongst the fans surrounding the whole issue. India's bowling coach, Paras Mhambrey, was asked about the whole discussion in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, and he ducked the question saying it is not his domain to pass on any comment.

"Honestly - I am the wrong person to answer that question. Really, I have not even heard what you are saying. That's not something, it's not my domain so really, I can't answer that," Paras Mhambrey, who played for India and Mumbai, told reporters here.

On Tuesday, PCB Media took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted, "The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023"

"The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023," it added.