Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday said that all the experienced players rose to the occasion and got the game for his side after the Men in Blue defeated defending champions England by 100 runs in a lop-sided league stage game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here.

India under Rohit Sharma's captaincy continued its unbeaten streak as they registered their sixth win in as many games. India first rode on Rohit Sharma's gritty 87 to post a challenging 229/9 on the board. Suryakumar Yadav also chipped in with a crucial 49, which helped the hosts go beyond the 225-run mark. The hosts then bundled out England for just 129 inside 35 overs to script a memorable win.

"This was the game, a lot of character in the squad. When the times were tough, all our experienced players stood up at the right time and got the game for us. Looking at how the tournament has gone for us, we had to come and bat here. We were challenged upfront, they bowled pretty well up front," Rohit Sharma said at the post-match presentation.

Sharma, however, conceded that the team was not good with the bat.

"To get to a total on a pitch that had something in it, we just wanted to get to a total we could play with. We were not great with the bat. Losing three wickets isn't the ideal situation. A couple of guys threw it, including myself. When you look at the overall picture, we were 30 runs short. It's not something you see every day," added Rohit Sharma.

He praised the Indian bowlers for bowling in the right areas. "It's not something you see every day. When you start your innings, you have to somehow try and get a couple of wickets to put the pressure back on the opposition. With the experience that our seamers have now, you can always rely on and bank on them to get those crucial breakthroughs. That's exactly what our seamers did. They exploited the conditions pretty well. There was a swing, there was a bit of lateral movement as well. They put the ball in the right areas to create that doubt in the batters' mind," the Indian skipper elaborated.