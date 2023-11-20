WORLD CUP FINAL 2023 MIGHTY HEARTBREAK BUT WHAT AUSTRALIA DID WAS UNBELIEVABLE ADMITS RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN

Hyderabad: It was a heartbreak for millions of Indians, including skipper Rohit Sharma, as India failed to cross the line in the final hurdle and emerged as the second-best. The Men in Blue were trounced by Australia BY six wickets in a lop-sided final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the world's largest stadium - the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Undoubtedly, seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who was part of the 2011 Indian World Cup winning team, and who was part of the Indian team, was also heartbroken.

"Mighty mighty heartbreak last night💔 💔. Everyone in the team had several days to remember during this campaign👌👌 and special mentions to @imVkohli @MdShami11@ImRo45 and @Jaspritbumrah93 👏👏. However, I can’t help but applaud the giants of modern-day cricket “Australia”.What they did on the field yesterday was just unbelievable 👏👏. Congrats on their 6th World Cup win 🏆 #ICCCricketWorldCup (sic)," R Ashwin said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ashwin, who played only the first match against Australia in the league stage, was then benched for the reminder of the campaign. The veteran off spinner, who has 489 Test wickets, said that the way Pat Cummins-led side played in the summit clash was just unbelievable.

Australia who bundled out India for 240 in the summit clash, then romped home in just 43 overs, to lift their sixth ODI World Cup title. They rode on opener Travis Head's blistering 137 off just 120 balls to win the final and break millions of hearts.