He has used innovative methods like declaring the winner of the fielding medal on the giant screen in the stadium or spider cam delivering the winner's name. The Men in Blue demolished the Sri Lankan side on Thursday thanks to a clinical effort from the bowling unit as they won by a staggering 302 runs. Following this, the team held the medal ceremony, and batter Shreyas Iyer was rewarded a medal for being the best fielder. However, the ceremony became more special when the legendary Sachin Tendulkar lavished praise on Rohit Sharma and Co.