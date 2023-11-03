World Cup: Fielding medal is reflection of player's commitment to do something for team and country, remarks Sachin Tendulkar
Published: 57 minutes ago
World Cup: Fielding medal is reflection of player's commitment to do something for team and country, remarks Sachin Tendulkar
Published: 57 minutes ago
Mumbai (Maharashtra): India has displayed a superb performance in the World Cup 2023 so far and even cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar showering praise on the national side. Also, more than their performance on the field, the fielding ceremony by the fielding coach T Dilip has made waves amongst the cricket fraternity.
He has used innovative methods like declaring the winner of the fielding medal on the giant screen in the stadium or spider cam delivering the winner's name. The Men in Blue demolished the Sri Lankan side on Thursday thanks to a clinical effort from the bowling unit as they won by a staggering 302 runs. Following this, the team held the medal ceremony, and batter Shreyas Iyer was rewarded a medal for being the best fielder. However, the ceremony became more special when the legendary Sachin Tendulkar lavished praise on Rohit Sharma and Co.
-
The Medal Ceremony 🏅 in the dressing room just attained "LEGENDARY" status 🙌🏻#TeamIndia was in for a surprise when someone 𝗜𝗡𝗦𝗣𝗜𝗥𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 announced the best fielder award 🫡🔝#CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvSL— BCCI (@BCCI) November 3, 2023
WATCH 🎥🔽 - By @28anand
Tendulkar narrated how the Indian team used to motivate themselves in the 2003 World Cup and also praised the current team for their dedication on the field saying the medal ceremony is the best sign of commitment shown by the Rohit Sharma-led side team.
"When we were playing in South Africa, we had a chart. It had ‘I can, we can’ mentioned and every player had to sign that chart before going out on the field. It was all about commitment…that I will give my 100 commitment to the country and the team,” Sachin said in the video posted by BCCI on its official X, formerly known as Twitter, account.
“That is exactly what the current team is doing by giving a fielding medal. It is a reflection of your commitment to do something for your colleague, for your team, and for the country. I’ve simply loved the brand of cricket that you have played so far. It’s been a joy to watch,” the veteran of 200 Tests added.