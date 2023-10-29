WORLD CUP ADIL RASHID BECOMES THIRD ENGLISH SPINNER TO SCALP 350 INTERNATIONAL WICKETS

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): England spinner Adil Rashid achieved a special milestone in international cricket picking 350 scalps and also became the third spinner to do so from his country. Adil Rashid completed his milestone in the league stage game of the Cricket World Cup 2023 against hosts India.

He also became the ninth bowler from his country to achieve the feat. Adil Rashid picked a couple of wickets during his spell in the game at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium here while conceding 35 runs from the allotted quota.

Adil Rashid dismissed key batters including India skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. In 250 international matches, Adil Rashid has taken 350 wickets with an average of 31.96 including best bowling figures of 5/27. The leg-spinner has 15 four-wicket hauls and four fifties in international cricket so far.

In red-ball cricket, Rashid has scalped 60 wickets at an average of 39.83 in 19 matches so far with best bowling figures of 5/49, including two five-wicket hauls. In 132 ODIs, ADIL Rashid has picked 192 wickets with an average of 32.44, which included the best spell of 5/27.

The leg-spinner has been a part of the 99 T20Is for the national side and has taken 98 wickets with an average of 26.26.

In the game against India, England opted to bowl first after the winning toss. India put a respectable 229/9 on the scoreboard in the first innings as stars like Virat Kohli (0), Shubman Gill (9) and Shreyas Iyer (4) failed to fire.

However, skipper Rohit Sharma (87 in 101 balls with 10 fours and three sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (49 in 47 balls, with four boundaries and a six) came up with vital contributions to help the team cross the 200-run mark. David Willey was the pick of the bowlers for England taking three wickets. Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes picked a couple of wickets each. Mark Wood scalped one wicket.