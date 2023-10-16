Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Leg-spinner Adam Zampa played a key role in Australia's five-wicket win over Sri Lanka at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium here on Monday by grabbing four wickets. However, Adam Zampa revealed that he has been suffering from back spasms for the last couple of days, but that could not come in his way of producing a match-winning spell.

The 31-year-old Zampa was adjudged the Player of the Match after returning impressive figures of 4-47. Australia first bundled out Sri Lanka for 209 and chased the target with ease.

"To be honest, I wasn't feeling great because I had a bit of a back spasm. Was playing through it the last couple of days. Today I felt better, bowled better today," Zampa said after the game.

"Personally, not at my best and last game particularly felt I could have been doing better. My job in this team is to take wickets in the middle order. Didn't quite do that last game and put the pressure on the death bowlers. Today, I've been feeling better, but nice to come out on the winning side today. Took a while to get into the game, just got to keep that wicket-taking attitude going, doesn't matter if I leak some run," the leg-spinner added.

Australia had lost to India and South Africa in their first two matches and skipper Pat Cummins was a happy man as his team ticked all the boxes on Monday.