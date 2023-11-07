WORLD CUP AARON FINCH RATES ADAM ZAMPA AS A PREMIER WHITE BALL SPINNER ACROSS TWO FORMATS

Hyderabad: Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa is playing his role to perfection in the current edition of the ODI Cricket World Cup and former Australian skipper Aaron Finch believes that Zampa's ability to read the batter's mind currently makes him the premier spinner across the two white-ball formats.

Zampa has claimed at least three wickets in Australia's last five consecutive games to bring their World Cup campaign back on track with five wins on the trot. Zampa, who has grabbed 19 wickets, is the second-highest wicket-taker of the ongoing edition of the World Cup.

"At times, you can get caught when you play against teams or individuals so much that you just sort of go through the motions of preparation because you get comfortable but Zamps (Adam Zampa) dots his I's and crosses his T's each and every game," Aaron Finch wrote in a column for the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"That has shone through in his (Zampa's) unbelievable consistency. He has been probably the premier white-ball spinner for a couple of years across the two white-ball formats around the world, so this is really good recognition of the skill of his craft," the cricketer-tuned-commentator added.

On a dew-laden Motera track in Ahmedabad, Adam Zampa came on in the 12th over and claimed the big wickets of England's Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali to return with exceptional figures of 10-0-21-3, the cheapest spell of his career.

Chasing 287, the defending champions folded for 253 in 48.1 overs to be knocked out of the semifinal race.