Pune/Dharamsala: Team India vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who sustained an injury to his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling during India’s match against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, will miss the match against New Zealand in Dharamshala.

“The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team. He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on October 20 and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England, “ a statement issued by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said.

Hardik Pandya’s absence from the squad against the crucial match against New Zealand will be a headache for skipper Rohit Sharma and the team management as the all-rounder is a vital spike in the wheel of the Indian campaign in this World Cup. He is Sharma’s go-to sixth bowler, who has the ability to break partnerships by bringing unexpected variety to settled bowling.

Though, till now, Hardik Pandya hasn’t been required to save India’s batting fortunes, what with the top four taking care of the totals that they have had to defend, his prowess with the bat and the reputation of engineering wins when required will be sorely missed.

Rohit Sharma now has the option to go for Mohammed Shami in place of Shardul Thakur, who went for lots of runs in Pune, and include a full time batter Surya Kumar Yadav to the playing eleven for Dharamsala where New Zealand awaits.

The Kiwis had ousted Team India in the semi finals of the 2019 World Cup edition. The other option would be to use Shardul Thakur as an all-rounder and add Mohammed Shami to the bowling unit. In both cases, Team India’s decision to go with the winning combination stands compromised.

However, this will be a golden chance for Surya Kumar Yadav, who has been relentlessly practising in the nets and waiting for an opportunity to step in and make a difference. Earlier in the campaign, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey had indicated that if the opportunity presents itself, then Surya Kumar Yadav would definitely be an option.