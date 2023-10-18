WORLD CUP 2023 WHEN CONVERSATION REVOLVES AROUND BIG TEAMS UPSET HAPPENS OPINES VIRAT KOHLI

Pune (Maharashtra): Although a majority of the games in the Cricket World Cup 2023 have been lopsided, the tournament has witnessed a couple of upsets in recent days and that has injected a dose of excitement into the tournament. First, Afghanistan stunned defending champions England by 69 runs at the Kotla on Sunday while the Netherlands shocked South Africa by 38 runs in a rain-curtailed affair at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. India's star batter and former skipper, Virat Kohli stated that as soon as the focus is on the big teams, upsets are bound to happen in a tournament.

"There are no big teams in the World Cup. Whenever you start focusing only on bigger teams, an upset happens," Kohli told official broadcasters Star Sports before India's upcoming game against Bangladesh. The India-Bangladesh game will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on October 19, Thursday.

India is set to lock horns against Bangladesh, and their skipper Shakib-Al-Hasan is likely to play an important role for the team with his all-round skills. Virat Kohli stated that Shakib is a street-smart cricketer and it will be important to score runs against him.

"Over the years, I've played a lot against him (Shakib). He's got amazing control. He's a very experienced bowler. He bowls very well with the new ball. You have to play your best against all these bowlers, and if you aren't able to, these bowlers are able to create pressure and increase the chances of getting you out," said Kohli, who has over 13,000 ODI runs.

"He (Shakib) is a very street-smart cricketer. He has been carrying Bangladesh on his shoulders for the longest years," remarked Kohli, who has 47 ODI hundreds to his name.