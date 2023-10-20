Bengaluru (Karnataka): The M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru was witness to several records on Friday as the Australian opening pair of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh scripted a carnage with the willow against Pakistan in a league fixture of the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

Both the openers went gung ho right from the start smashing the opposition's bowling attack to all parts of the ground. Warner and Marsh wreaked havoc recording the highest opening stand in the 2023 World Cup as a result.

Further, it was the highest opening stand for Australia in the history of the World Cup. Also, this was the fourth instance in World Cup history when both the openers smashed hundreds during their stay at the crease. Also, these two openers registered the second-highest opening partnership in the World Cup history ranking only behind Sri Lanka's T Dilshan and Upul Tharanga's opening partnership of 282 against Zimbabwe in the 2011 edition at Pallekele.

Pakistan's bowling attack is considered to be one of the best bowling attacks around the globe but their powers have been on wane in the ongoing edition. However, it was the game against Australia that exposed them completely to a set of quality openers as they laid the foundation of a big total. Here are the records broken during the historic opening stand between these two players.

Player

140* - Tom Latham vs Netherlands, Hamilton, 2022 (30th b’day)

134 - Sachin Tendulkar vs Australia, Sharjah, 1998 (25th)

131* - Ross Taylor vs Pakistan, Pallekele, 2011 (27th)

130 - Sanath Jayasuriya vs Bangladesh, Karachi, 2008 (39th)

100* - Vinod Kambli vs England, Jaipur 1993 (21st)

121 - Mitchell Marsh vs Pakistan, Bengaluru, 2023 (32nd)

Most hundreds in World Cups

7 - Rohit Sharma

6 - Sachin Tendulkar

5 - Ricky Ponting

5 - Kumar Sangakkara

5 - David Warner

Most consecutive ODI hundreds against a team

4 - Virat Kohli vs West Indies (2017-18)

4* - David Warner vs Pakistan (2017-2023)

Highest partnerships in World Cups (any wicket)