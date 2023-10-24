World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli visits Chinmaya Tapovan Ashram after phenomenal run chase against New Zealand
World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli visits Chinmaya Tapovan Ashram after phenomenal run chase against New Zealand
Published: Oct 24, 2023, 7:46 PM
Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh): After the conclusion of the World Cup 2023 game between India and New Zealand in picturesque Dharamsala stadium, team India decided to stay back to explore various locations at the hill station.
The Indian team is on a two-day break and the players are exploring the city to spend their time. India's ace batter Virat Kohli, who is having a sensational run in this World Cup so far, visited Tapovan Ashram. Kohli has been seen visiting sites of worship on multiple occasions in the past and he seemed to continue the same tradition in Dharamsala.
He visited the Tapovan Ashram in Sidhbari which is situated in the Dauldhar Mountain range. The Ashram is located on the shores of Bindu Saras and the mountain range is clearly visible from the Ashram. Virat Kohli wore a mask during his visit to the holy place to avoid being noticed by the crowd.
धर्मशाला में भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली से भेंट हुई। हमारे मध्य क्रिकेट को लेकर चर्चा हुई। विराट कोहली को न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ धर्मशाला क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में निर्णायक पारी खेलने के लिए बधाई। विश्व कप में भारतीय टीम के विजय अभियान को जारी रखने के लिए मैं,… pic.twitter.com/RTr4yi5IgI— Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) October 24, 2023
During his visit, Kohli also met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and he also shared the photos on social media platform X. Apart from Sukhu, Kohli met Congress leaders Rajiv Shukla, Tajinder Bittu, and MLA Sudhir Sharma.
On Sunday, India beat New Zealand here by four wickets to record their straight fifth win in the World Cup. Kohli struck 95 off 105 balls and shared 78 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (39 not out) for the sixth wicket to chase down the 274-run target in 48 overs.