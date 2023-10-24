WORLD CUP 2023 VIRAT KOHLI VISITS CHINMAYA TAPOVAN ASHRAM AFTER PHENOMENAL RUN CHASE AGAINST NEW ZEALAND

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh): After the conclusion of the World Cup 2023 game between India and New Zealand in picturesque Dharamsala stadium, team India decided to stay back to explore various locations at the hill station.

The Indian team is on a two-day break and the players are exploring the city to spend their time. India's ace batter Virat Kohli, who is having a sensational run in this World Cup so far, visited Tapovan Ashram. Kohli has been seen visiting sites of worship on multiple occasions in the past and he seemed to continue the same tradition in Dharamsala.

He visited the Tapovan Ashram in Sidhbari which is situated in the Dauldhar Mountain range. The Ashram is located on the shores of Bindu Saras and the mountain range is clearly visible from the Ashram. Virat Kohli wore a mask during his visit to the holy place to avoid being noticed by the crowd.

During his visit, Kohli also met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and he also shared the photos on social media platform X. Apart from Sukhu, Kohli met Congress leaders Rajiv Shukla, Tajinder Bittu, and MLA Sudhir Sharma.