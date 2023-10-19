WORLD CUP 2023 VIRAT KOHLI ON VERGE OF SURPASSING SACHIN TENDULKAR IN TERMS OF MOST ODI HUNDREDS

Pune (Maharashtra): When India met Bangladesh at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune, India were clear favourites and they showcased the reason behind it by beating their opponents by seven wickets and around eight overs to spare.

The bowlers displayed a clinical effort in the first innings but star batter Virat Kohli came up with an exhibition of some magnificent cricketing shorts to trump their performance. It was a knock full of class, elegance and swift running between the wickets. The audiences were soaked in the joy of witnessing the Kohli show in the middle and the star batter also took a step further in scripting a historic moment in his international career.

There was a very close margin between Kohli's hundred and the runs remaining for the target. So, there was uncertainty around his century, but his brisk hitting in the end and running for quick doubles while avoiding cheeky singles wiped off all the doubts. He not only advanced down the track to sign off the game but also marched ahead towards cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar's record of hitting most ODI hundreds in international cricket.

It was Kohli's 48th ODI ton and the crowd was overjoyed to see their favourite man setting ablaze the venue. After this century, it will take Kohli only a couple of hundred to surpass legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Apart from these, here are some interesting stats after Virat Kohli's blistering ton.

Most World Cup hundreds for India

7 - Rohit Sharma

6 - Sachin Tendulkar

4 - Sourav Ganguly

3 - Shikhar Dhawan

3 - Virat Kohli

Most ODI runs at an Indian venue

587 - Virat Kohli, Visakhapatnam

551 - Virat Kohli, Pune

534 - Sachin Tendulkar, Bengaluru

529 - Sachin Tendulkar, Gwalior

496 - Sachin Tendulkar, Kolkata

500-plus ODI runs for Virat Kohli at a venue

800 - SBNS, Mirpur, Dhaka

644 - RPS, Colombo

587 - Visakhapatnam

571 - Port of Spain, Trinidad