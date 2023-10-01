Hyderabad: Only four days are left for the ICC World Cup 2023. Along with cricket fans, the players are also eagerly waiting for the start of the competition. The World Cup is hosted by India and commences on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In this big tournament, bowlers across the globe have shone with their stellar performances. Today we are going to tell you about the top five bowlers in the history of the ODI World Cup. However, the surprising thing is that no Indian bowler has been able to make his place in this list and two Australian bowlers are included in the list.

Top 5 bowlers in Cricket World Cup history:-

Glenn McGrath

The first name in the list is former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath. McGrath has played 39 World Cup matches between 1996 and 2007, during which he has taken the maximum number of 42 wickets. McGrath has conceded 1,292 runs in 325.5 overs at an economy of 3.96. he has bowled 42 maiden overs. McGrath has taken a five-wicket haul twice. His best performance is 7 wickets for 15 runs.

Muttiah Muralitharan

Former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan is second on the list. Muralitharan played 40 matches, in which he got a chance to bowl in 39 matches. Muralitharan has conceded 1,335 runs in 343.3 overs at an average of 3.88. The legendary spinner has taken 68 wickets. Muralitharan has bowled 15 maiden overs and his best performance in the World Cup is 4 wickets for 19 runs.

Lasith Malinga

The third name on the list is former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga. Malinga played 29 World Cup matches from 2007 to 2019, in which he got a chance to bowl in only 28 games. Malinga has taken 56 wickets while conceding 1,281 runs in 232.2 overs with an economy of 5.51. He has bowled 11 maiden overs and once took a five-wicket haul. His best figures are 6 wickets for 38 runs.

Wasim Akram

Legendary Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram comes fourth in the list. He participated in World Cup cricket matches from 1987 to 2003. He played in 38 matches and got a chance to bowl in 36 matches. Wasim Akram, also known as 'Sultan of Swing', has taken 55 wickets giving 1,311 runs in 324.3 overs at an economy rate of 4.04. Akram has also taken a five-wicket haul once and has best figures of 5 wickets for 28 runs.

Mitchell Starc