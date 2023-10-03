WORLD CUP 2023 THE BEST PART OF THE INDIAN TEAM IS ALL BOWLERS ARE WICKET TAKERS SAYS KIRAN MORE

Kolkata (West Bengal): Only two days to go for the ICC World Cup before reigning champions England take on New Zealand in the lung opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

But the hosts India will get down to the core business against the mighty Australians in a high-voltage fixture at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai next Sunday.

After left-arm spinner Axar Patel was ruled out for a freak injury he sustained during the recently held Asia Cup fixture against Bangladesh, veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin was picked for the big stage. This has probably made the squad more balanced in the build-up to the showpiece event.

Former chief selector Kiran More also believes that this is the best combination India could have ever asked for.

"We have the best team...We have a great balance in the team. The plus is that we have all the bowlers who can take wickets, keeping all their injuries behind now, they are ready to rock. The only thing needed is rhythm, and they are set for the World Cup 2023," Kiran More, who played for India, told ETV Bharat in an exclusive chat over the phone.

Batting has always been a strong point for the 'Men in Blue' but this time the India bowling too looks lethal from the very outset.

"Yes, India has a great bowling unit. From the first 10 overs to the middle overs, and then in the death, they all are capable of taking wickets. Even Hardik (Pandya) being an all-rounder is a wicket-taking bowler besides (Ravindra) Jadeja. Kuldeep (Yadav) adds flavour to the attack and will bring the much-needed variety," the former chief selector noted.

However, Kiran More thinks that the best part of India's World Cup sojourn is that all are equipped with the skills needed to succeed in a tournament of such a huge magnitude and believes that India is all set for the last four from the onset.

"The best part of the Indian team is that a lot of players have played lots of ODIs and T20s and are experienced. Also, all of them have played a good amount of Test cricket. I feel it's a superb balance. India will surely make it to the semi-finals," Kiran More predicted.

As far as variety is concerned, India is much ahead of the others. "Besides a strong batting and a battery of pace bowlers, India also have a good variety in the spin department with Kuldeep (Yadav) in," More rounded off.