For a guy, who has tired of one-day pressure, and who would much rather fish in the quiet stream crisscrossing his hometown back in the Rainbow Nation, de Kock has made quite a furious statement with his bat in his farewell World Cup. He is also the guy, who evoked worldwide anger after he refused to put one knee down to the campaign “Black Lives Matter” on grounds of conviction. But, playing for a Black captain Bavuma, and getting a bonhomie sheet from the mixed South African squad is a tribute that might soften his stance. Even if it doesn’t, his contribution will overshadow his prejudice, even though a scratchy 114 he delivered against New Zealand was the least of his four in this campaign.