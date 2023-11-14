WORLD CUP 2023 SUMMARISING INDIA VS NEW ZEALAND SEMIFINAL CLASH WITH HISTORICAL INSIGHTS

Hyderabad: The semifinal of the 2019 World Cup between India and New Zealand was played on 9 and 10 July in Manchester. The fixture was played for two days and India bundled out New Zealand on a total of 239 in the first innings and were in a strong position to emerge triumphant. However, Virat Kohli and Co. were wrapped up on a total of 221 and lost the fixture by 18 runs disappointing the Indian fans. Four years later, the two teams are set to draw swords and India will be keen to take revenge this time around.

India topping the points table

India has been prolific in the tournament so far winning all of their games and sitting at the top of the points table. New Zealand entered the semifinal by occupying the fourth spot as a result of winning five out of nine games and earning 10 points. Coincidentally, India was at the top of the points table by the conclusion of the league stage with seven victories and one defeat in 2019. New Zealand was also in the fourth position thanks to the five victories they earned from the league stage. In both the 2019 and 2023 World Cup, New Zealand's place in the semifinal relied on Pakistan's performance.

India vs New Zealand head-to-head in World Cups

In the World Cups, India and New Zealand have played each other on 10 occasions. India won the game on four occasions while New Zealand was victorious in five games. The league game of the 2019 World Cup between these two sides was washed out due to rain. This edition, the league game between these two teams was won by the Indian side by four wickets.

India has faced New Zealand in the eight editions of the World Cup so far. It will be the second game of the 2023 edition between these two teams on Wednesday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Earlier, India and New Zealand have played two games in the 1987 and 2019 edition. India won both games in the 1987 edition while in 2019 one game was washed out due to rain and the other was won by New Zealand. India emerged triumphant winners in the 2003 edition as well. New Zealand won the game in 1975, 1979, 1992, 1999, and 2019 edition.

Highest and lowest total in the matchup

The highest scores by both the teams against each other were registered in this edition when New Zealand posted 273 runs in the first innings but India chased down the target to win the game. India's lowest score against New Zealand is 182 while New Zealand's lowest total in the matchup is 146.

Performances of both teams at Wankhede

India is going to lock horns against New Zealand in the semifinal which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. India has played 21 ODIs at the venue while New Zealand has played three fixtures there. India has won 12 matches while they lost nine games in the competition so far. New Zealand have won two matches.

India has won five games while batting first and won seven while chasing a target. The Blackcaps have won one game while batting first and have won one fixture while chasing. At the venue, India's highest total is 357 while New Zealand's maximum total on Wankhede is 358. India's lowest score at venue is 165 while New Zealand has managed to garner just 153.

Head-to-head record in ODIs