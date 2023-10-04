Hyderabad: As the world gears up for the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, South Africa, one of the favourites to win the title, would like to get rid of the unwanted tag of being the 'chockers' in world cricket.

The South African team is looking well-balanced. They would like to win some important moments of the tournament and finish on the high. Strengths

1. Experienced batting:

The squad boasts several strengths that could propel them to win the tournament. One of their significant strengths lies in their experienced batting lineup. Players like Quinton de Kock, David Miller, and Aiden Markram bring a wealth of international experience. Their ability to handle pressure situations and anchor the innings can provide stability to the team.

Quinton de Kock is known for his aggressive yet calculated approach. His ability to provide explosive starts and capitalize on powerplays gives South Africa a crucial advantage. He is the highest run-getter for South Africa in India since his debut and has scored 6,176 runs in 145 matches 17 centuries and 30 half-centuries at an average of 44.8.

The middle order is strengthened by the likes of David Miller, Heinrich Klassen, and Aiden Markram. Miller is known for his finishing abilities and knack of playing match-winning knocks. He has scored 4,090 runs in the 137 ODIs with an average of 42.6 and an impressive strike rate of 103.3.

Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klassen play spin very well and can hit boundaries at will. Markram has scored 1,665 runs at an average of 35.4 with a healthy strike rate of 96.3 whereas Heinrich Klassen, who has recently played a 174-run knock against Australia, has a good average against spin. So far, he has scored 1,323 runs at an average of 41.3.

2. Formidable pace attack:

The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Marco Jansen form a potent trio that can trouble even the most accomplished batters. Rabada, with his deadly yorkers and sharp bouncers, has the ability to dismantle opposition batting lineups. Ngidi is known for his ability to swing the ball both ways. Marco Jansen has the ability to extract bounce from most pitches and his deceptive variations make him a valuable asset.

Rabada will be the go-to bowler for skipper Temba Bavuma. He has 144 wickets in 92 ODIs with an average of 27.8 with the best figures being 6 wickets for 16 runs.

Ngidi can play a crucial role in the middle overs and death overs with his slower ball variations. He has picked 78 wickets in 48 ODIs at an average of 27.6. South Africa has a quality spin duo in Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj. Shamsi, a wrist spinner, has the ability to fox batters with his variations. He has picked 63 wickets in the 46 ODIs with an economy rate of 5.50. Maharaj, a classical left-arm spinner, who adds experience has 37 ODI wickets in 31 games with an economy of 4.69.

Weaknesses

1. Absence of Anrich Nortje:

The absence of pacer Anrich Nortje due to injury is the biggest upset for South Africa. Nortje has a sheer pace and can bowl 145+ kph regularly. He also had a lot of experience playing in India. Another pacer Gerald Coetzee has been called up in the squad but he is yet to play a match in India across formats. He has played only 6 matches and took 11 wickets at an average of 29.45.

2. Depth in Spin bowling:

While Shamsi and Maharaj are reliable spinners, there isn't much backup in case one of them gets injured. Since January 2022, South Africa has tried only one spinner Bjorn Fortuin apart from them in ODIs who has picked six wickets in four games at an average of 29.16 with an economy of 5.64. This lack of spin options can be a disadvantage, especially on subcontinent pitches.

Opportunities

One of the significant opportunities lies in the inclusion of youthful talent. Players like Marco Jansen, who are relatively new to international cricket, bring fresh energy and enthusiasm. Their fearless approach and ability to perform under pressure can be harnessed to provide surprise elements in crucial moments of the tournament.

Threats

1. Injuries

Injuries and loss of form among key players pose another significant threat. If a key player suffers an injury during the tournament, it can disrupt the team's balance and strategy. Moreover, loss of form among crucial players, especially in the batting department, can severely impact the team's overall performance.

2. Losing key moments:

South Africa always came into the tournament with promises but never performed well when it needed the most. This year, they have a very balanced squad but still, as the middle order is yet to perform collectively, the team could face difficulties.