Pune: New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune.

A win will help the Temba Bavuma-led South Africa to go to 12 points and their road to reach the last-four stage would become easy. Barring their shock to the Netherlands at Dharamsala in a rain-curtailed match, where the batters faltered, the Men in Green, also known as the Proteas, have been the side to watch out for apart from table-toppers India.

On the other hand, Tom Latham-led New Zealand started their campaign on a rolling note by winning the first four games (against England, the Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan). However, the Kiwis have suffered two successive defeats against India and Australia at Dharamsala. The Kiwis will need to regroup quickly as they will face another stern test. New Zealand are placed third with eight points with four wins and two losses.

3.31 pm

Quinton de Kock's fine run in the competition goes on as he smashes a half-century and will look to capitalise his start in ab ig knock for sure.

Quinton de Kock's fine run in the competition goes on as he smashes a half-century and will look to capitalise his start in ab ig knock for sure. 3.21 pm

Rassie van der Dussen also joins the party as he comes down the track and smokes a six to Rachin Ravindra over deep mid-wicket.

Rassie van der Dussen also joins the party as he comes down the track and smokes a six to Rachin Ravindra over deep mid-wicket. 3.11 pm

De Kock smacked a four and a six to Southee in the penultimate over before the drinks break and the duo will now look to set their foot on the pedestal.

De Kock smacked a four and a six to Southee in the penultimate over before the drinks break and the duo will now look to set their foot on the pedestal. 3.01 pm

De Kock and van der Dussen are building the innings slowly against disciplined attack from Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner.

De Kock and van der Dussen are building the innings slowly against disciplined attack from Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner. 2.51 pm

Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen are now trying to build a partnership but the latter has struggled against spin in the tournament so far so the New Zealand skipper introduces Santner into the attack

Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen are now trying to build a partnership but the latter has struggled against spin in the tournament so far so the New Zealand skipper introduces Santner into the attack 2.39 pm

Wicket! Trent Boult, who stunned everyone with his quality bowling finally strikes for the Kiwis. The South Africa captain, Bavuma goes back to pavilion just when he decided to shift gears.

Wicket! Trent Boult, who stunned everyone with his quality bowling finally strikes for the Kiwis. The South Africa captain, Bavuma goes back to pavilion just when he decided to shift gears. 2.36 pm

Bavuma has finally made his mind to change the gears. The batter hits consecutive boundaries against Matt Henry.

Bavuma has finally made his mind to change the gears. The batter hits consecutive boundaries against Matt Henry. 2.30 pm

The South Africa openers have held their nerves against a quality pace bowling by the Kiwis, De Kock and Bavuma have also clinched runs on loose deliveries, making sure the run rate does not stoop too low.

The South Africa openers have held their nerves against a quality pace bowling by the Kiwis, De Kock and Bavuma have also clinched runs on loose deliveries, making sure the run rate does not stoop too low. 2.20 pm

The left arm pacer, Trent Boult has wrecked havoc on the Proteas with his deliveries both the sides.

The left arm pacer, Trent Boult has wrecked havoc on the Proteas with his deliveries both the sides. 2.05 pm

Swing on offer for Trent Boult here. Just two runs came from the first over of the South African innings.

Swing on offer for Trent Boult here. Just two runs came from the first over of the South African innings. 2.00 pm

Skipper Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Cock are opening the innings for South Africa while Trent Boult is having a new ball in his hand.

Playing XI:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi