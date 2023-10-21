Mumbai: When South Africa locked horns against England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium here they implemented England's own bazball hammering 399/7 in their allotted 50 overs in the league stage fixture of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup against them while batting first. England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match while looking forward to shrug off the disappointment from their shock defeat against Afghanistan in the tournament at the Kotla in New Delhi.

South African opener Quinton de Kock was dismissed early in the innings by pacer Reece Topley on a score of 4. However, Reeza Hendricks (85) and Rassie van der Dussen (60) joined forces after that to add 121 runs for the second wicket to put South Africa in a strong position. They laid the foundation of the big total for South Africa on a batting friendly track.

Both of them fell after scoring fifties but the venue then witnessed a Klaasen. Klaasen played a sensational knock of 109 runs from just 67 balls. Also, he stitched a partnership of 151 runs for the sixth wicket along with Marcio Jansen, who played a blitz of unbeaten 75 runs. The duo pummeled a listless English attack to submission. It was raining sixes and fours at the Wankhede as the crowd cheered for the South Africans.