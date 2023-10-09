Chennai: Indian star batter Shubman Gill has been ruled out of India's second match of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 due to ill health and will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on Monday.

Team India will miss the services of Gill, a regular opener for India, for the second match in a row against Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 11. In a statement, BCCI said that Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on Monday.

"Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on 9th October 2023. The opening batter who missed the team’s first fixture in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai is set to miss the team’s next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on the 11th of October. He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team", the BCCI statement read.