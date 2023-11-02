That is a motivating factor for me. I don't pay attention to anything else,” he said. Iyer went through a difficult 4-5 to fight an injury after the Australia series and before he went to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup. “It was a difficult ride to come out of an injury, especially in terms of fielding. I wasn't able to move as I used to before. But the trainers and the physios worked pretty hard on me, especially in terms of recovering after the games, because 50 overs take a lot of toll on your body. I just keep ticking the boxes in terms of preparation and see to it that when I come to the game, I'm 100 per cent now,” he said.