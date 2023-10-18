Pune: Bangladesh will face a tough challenge when they will lock horns with a mighty opposition like India on October 19 in Pune. While India have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, Bangladesh have managed to win only one fixture from the three games they have played. After sustaining a left quadriceps niggle, Shakib Al Hasan had a good net session on Tuesday. However, there is still a cloud of uncertainty looming over his selection in the playing XI. Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha has commented that the Bangladesh skipper will play in the lineup only if he is fully fit.

"He (Shakib) had a good batting session yesterday. He did a bit of running between the wickets as well. We are waiting for the result of the scan we did today. We will assess him tomorrow morning, and make a decision. If he is not ready to play, we won't risk it. If he is ready, there's a chance of him playing tomorrow (Thursday)." he remarked.

The Men in Blue have fired in all departments and have been brilliant with their performance. Hathurusingha stated that India are playing fearless cricket and it will be a difficult task to beat them.

"I think they have covered every area. They got strike bowlers upfront. Bumrah has almost come to his best, as good as we have seen in the past. They have good, experienced spinners going in the middle overs. And their batting, especially the top order is firing and it's scary the way they are playing at this stage without much fear," he said in the pre-match press conference ahead of the game against India.

"First it is the medical staff who gives us their opinion. They give the green or red light. They give us an indication of where the player is. If they think it is not risky, the player is given the choice of playing the game or not. It comes to the captain and coach whether they want the player or not. If he is wanted in one or both disciplines."

Bangladeh's side is under pressure after suffering two defeats but they will look forward to replicate the result from the 2007 World Cup when Bangladesh defeated India by five wickets. The head coach stated that Bangladesh will have to play to their full potential to succeed in the game against India.