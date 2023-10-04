Hyderabad: Pakistan are set to start their World Cup campaign with the game against the Netherlands here on October 6 and they will be aiming to lift the silverware this time around.

The team have a battery of pace bowlers, who can trouble opposition batters on any given day. Babar Azam will lead the team while Shadab Khan is the vice-captain of the side.

However, the Pakistani cricketers scripted a joyous moment for the country's cricket fans showing the team bonding with a celebration on the occasion of Shadab Khan's birthday. In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohammad Wasim Jr. was seen holding a birthday cake with his teammate and indicating that they were going to give a surprise to their vice-captain Shadab Khan. All the teammates then gathered together for the special occasion and brought the cake to the room where Shadab was hanging out with his teammates.

Watching such a heartwarming gesture from his teammates, Shadab had a smile on his face. It was a joyous moment for him and the Pakistani side cherished it.