Cricket World Cup 2023: Shadab Khan celebrates his birthday with teammates in Hyderabad
Published: 25 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Pakistan are set to start their World Cup campaign with the game against the Netherlands here on October 6 and they will be aiming to lift the silverware this time around.
The team have a battery of pace bowlers, who can trouble opposition batters on any given day. Babar Azam will lead the team while Shadab Khan is the vice-captain of the side.
-
Teammates ✅— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 4, 2023
Cake ✅
Surprise ✅
Birthday celebrations for @76Shadabkhan 🎉#CWC23 | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/QKok9m6JEu
However, the Pakistani cricketers scripted a joyous moment for the country's cricket fans showing the team bonding with a celebration on the occasion of Shadab Khan's birthday. In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter by the Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohammad Wasim Jr. was seen holding a birthday cake with his teammate and indicating that they were going to give a surprise to their vice-captain Shadab Khan. All the teammates then gathered together for the special occasion and brought the cake to the room where Shadab was hanging out with his teammates.
Watching such a heartwarming gesture from his teammates, Shadab had a smile on his face. It was a joyous moment for him and the Pakistani side cherished it.
With his all-round skills, Shadab is likely to play a crucial role as the Indian pitches might favour spin bowling. Also, he can add some runs in the lower order and that makes him a threat for the other teams, who will be squaring against Pakistan. Pakistan will be one of the contenders to lift the trophy as they have a quality pace battery and skipper Babar Azam, who has got runs some runs under his belt.