Mumbai: South Africa rode on wicketkeeper-batter Quinton De Kock's blistering 174 and a clinical show by the bowlers to demolish Bangladesh by 149 runs in a lop-sided contest at the iconic Wankhede Stadium here. Quinton de Kock justified stand-in-skipper Aiden Markram's decision to bat first on a belter as South Africa posted 382/5. De Kock blazed his way to 174 off just 140 valla and his knock was laced with 15 boundaries and seven maximums. It was De Kock show at the Wankhede and it was the Southpaw's third century in the ongoing World Cup.

The Bangladesh chase never got going as they lost openers Tanzid Hasan (12) and Litton Das (22) cheaply. South African pacers wreaked havoc as they ripped apart the Bangladesh top order. Bangladesh lost half their side for 58 and from here on it was just a matter of time. Mahmudullah, who hit a valiant 111 only delayed the inevitable. They were bundled out on 233 in the end to suffer a defeat with a big margin.

Locking horns against Bangladesh, South Africa elected to bat first at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Starting the innings, South Africa lost two wickets in quick succession and were reduced to 36/2 inside eight overs. However, Aiden Markram joined hands with Quinton de Kock to forge a partnership of 131 runs for the third wicket.

Markram walked back to the pavilion after scoring 60 runs but a more tougher challenge was waiting for Bangladesh in the dressing room in the form of Heinrich Klaasen. As soon as Klaasen walked in the middle, he looked like a cricketer brimming with confidence considering the kind of strokes he played right from the start.

The duo switched gears and started pushing the scoreboard at a quick rate. They formed a 142-run partnership for the fourth wicket helping the team cross the 300-run mark. De Kock, who scored his third hundred of the tournament was dismissed on 174 after playing a scintillating knock. Klaasen (90) continued the attack after De Kock's dismissal while David Miller (34 not out) provided the final flourish with his willow thanks to some late hitting.