Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Although India lost three wickets from one end in the league game of the ICC Cricket World Cup against England at the start, skipper Rohit Sharma stood tall with his fluency. Rohit Sharma had a chance to put his name in the record books reaching an international milestone.

The hitman was just 47 runs away from completing 18,000 runs across formats (Tests, ODIs and T20s). In the beginning of the game, Rohit had a bright chance of completing the record thanks to his scintillating form in the marquee tournament. Luck also favoured the veteran Indian opener as he was given out LBW by the umpire but a review saved him on a score of 33.

However, Rohit slashed one through the point region on the very next delivery showcasing his intention to play a big knock. Before the start of the fixture, Rohit had amassed 17,953 runs in his international career from 476 innings which included 62 not-outs with an average of 43.36.

Rohit, who notched up his half-century, has 99 fifties and 45 hundreds to his name in international cricket. There are 19 other batters in the list who have achieved the historic feat earlier which includes names of world-class batters like former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and former West Indies batting great Brian Lara.