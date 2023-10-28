WORLD CUP 2023 ROHIT SHARMA ON VERGE OF REACHING 18K INTERNATIONAL RUNS

Lucknow: When India will take on England in Lucknow on Sunday, the Men in Blue will have a chance to keep intact their record of being unbeaten in the tournament. However, it will also be a crucial game for Rohit Sharma as he will have a chance to put his name in the record books. Rohit Sharma is just 47 runs away from completing 18000 runs across formats and with the kind of form he is in, the Indian skipper will have bright chances of doing so against the English bowling attack.

England's performance has been average throughout the tournament and their bowling attack hasn't looked lethal so far in the manner they have played. Rohit has amassed 17953 runs in his international career from 476 innings which includes 62 not-outs. Further, the attacking opener has an average of 43.36. Rohit has also scored 98 half-centuries and 45 hundreds so far. Only a couple of fifties more and Rohit will reach 100 half-centuries across formats.

There are 19 batters in the list who have achieved the feat earlier which includes names of elite batters like Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara. Rohit is known for his fluent strokeplay and he has displayed his capabilities with the bat in the fixtures of the tournament so far. Notably, Virat Kohli will also have an opportunity to equal Sachin Tendulkar's record of smashing the maximum number of centuries in the ODIs and he will like to achieve the feat this time as he missed it last time by a whisker getting dismissed on a score of 95 against New Zealand.