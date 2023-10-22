WORLD CUP 2023 ROHIT SHARMA LAUDS MOHAMMED SHAMI FOR STEPPING UP TO THE OCCASION WITH PROLIFIC SPELL

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh): India skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday said that Mohammed Shami, who played a key role in the team's four-wicket win over New Zealand, grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Courtesy of Mohammed Shami's exceptional 5/54, India bundled out New Zealand for 273 despite a responsible 130 by Daryl Mitchell and then chased the target with 12 balls to spare. Chase Master Virat Kohli played a vital knock of 95 in the run chase but missed a deserving record-equalling hundred by a whisker.

Hosts India thus continued their winning streak in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. Rohit also expressed his joy on the win and praised Shami for his incredible performance.

"Good start to the tournament. (The) job is half done. Important to stay balanced. Not to think too far ahead. Important to stay in the present. (Mohammed) Shami took the opportunity with both hands. He has experience in these conditions and is a class bowler," Rohit Sharma said during the post-match presentation.

"At one stage, we were looking at 300 plus. Credit to our bowlers at the back end. I am enjoying my batting. Both are different personalities but we (Rohit Sharma and Shuman Gill) complement each other. Happy that we won. (I have) nothing much to say," added Rohit.

Rohit also praised Virat Kohli saying, "He (Kohli) has done this for us for so many years. He backed himself to do the job."

"(Virat) Kohli and (Ravindra) Jadeja pulled us back when we lost a few wickets in the middle. We love travelling and playing in different parts of the game," Rohit said.

Shami, on his part, said that he got a lot of confidence after taking a wicket on the first ball.