Mumbai: Team India registered an emphatic win over New Zealand in the semifinal of the 2023 World Cup on Thursday. Rohit and company continued their unbeaten run winning their 10th match on the trot and booking their slot in the final of the tournament.

The Men in Blue continued their ritual to award the fielding medal after the fixture and posted a video of a dressing room ceremony on X, formerly Twitter.

Fielding coach T Dilip announced Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja as three candidates who were in contention for getting the best fielder award. However, Jadeja managed to emerge the winner beating the other two for the honour by taking three catches against New Zealand in the league stage match.

Jadeja first picked a crucial catch of Daryl Mitchell in the 46th over and played a decisive role in stopping the New Zealand batter from taking the game away. The Indian all-rounder then denied Glenn Phillips of a half-century with a superb catch at the boundary rope. He then went on to pluck one at deep backward square leg to dismiss Mark Chapman.