WORLD CUP 2023 PALESTINE SUPPORTER WHO INVADED THE PITCH DURING INDO AUSTRALIA FINAL IS AN AUSTRALIAN CITIZEN HAS DUBIOUS RECORD

An Palestine supporter entered the field during the final between India and Australia

Ahmedabad: The final of the World Cup 2023 was played on Sunday and a huge crowd attended the game but there was a security breach in the marquee clash. Despite the presence of 6,000 police persons, a Palestine supporter entered the pitch. Wen Johnson invaded the pitch and tried to hug star batter and former skipper Virat Kohli in the grand finale of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.

Accused identifies himself: The bizarre incident shook the police force but Wen was arrested and later taken to Chandkheda police station. A video of Wen has surfaced on the internet when he was taken to the police station and he is introducing himself. He revealed in the video that he is an Australian citizen and has come to India to meet star batter and former skipper Virat Kohli.

Security lapse: A severe mistake has come to the fore as the Palestine supporter committed a pitch invasion on the matchday. The invader was able to break the security.

Intruder's details: The name of the person who invaded the pitch on Sunday is Wen Johnson and he is an Australian national. Wen lives in Sydney. His father Jan John is of Chinese origin while his mother Merlin is a Phillipano. Wen works in a solar panel company and is pretty active on social media.

Wen is considered to be a Palestine supporter as he entered the ground with lines supporting Palestine written on his shirt. He wore a mask with the flag of the country and also carried a national flag. After the incident, he was handed to the local police station and a case was registered against him at the Chandkheda Police Station. The case is now handed over to the Ahmedabad crime branch.

Repeating the pitch interruption: According to the information that emerged after the police investigation, this is not the first time Wen has committed such an act. He was not associated with Ukraine but still entered the field during the FIFA Women's World Cup with 'Free Ukraine' written over the shirt. Although he is not associated with any global issues, Wen capitalised on them to grab the limelight. When he interrupted the play during the FIFA Women's World Cup, he was caught and penalised with USD 500.