Hyderabad: India pacer Mohammed Siraj, known as 'Miyan Magic' has become a frontline bowler for India in all the formats of cricket in a very short period of time. Not only in statistics, Siraj's background is also an inspiration for today's generation!

He started his career playing for the school team in seventh grade. At first, he was a batter, then he became a bowler when he came to the tent. He left education after the 10th standard. He used to play tennis ball matches daily on the ground near the house.

His mom used to get angry saying, 'You are spending your time playing games while my brother is studying engineering'. But My father encouraged me. They used to give pocket money from the money they got from driving an auto.

Mohammed Siraj said, "Once my mother told my uncle that she was worried about me. He has a cricket club. I took nine wickets in one match on behalf of it. Seeing that, my uncle told my mother to leave my matter to her... his attitude changed. I still remember taking Rs.500 per match that day. Played cricket with Graceball for the first time at the age of 19 taking five wickets."

It was also his first time to wear shoes and play. He didn't even know how to swing the ball then. Later he used to play in local leagues. After that, there was no progress. However, he continued cricket again and was selected for the Under-23 Hyderabad team.

"In 2016, there was an IPL match between Bangalore and Hyderabad, I went there as a net bowler. By then I had played two Ranji matches. Bharat Arun sir, who was the bowling coach of RCB, saw me. I was lucky that Bharat sir came as a coach for the Hyderabad Ranji team that year. I was not in the Ranji team then but Bharat insisted that VVS Laxman sir pick me and I took 45 wickets in that season.

"During the 2017 IPL season player auction, my name was announced and no one made any bid for any 10 seconds when my name was mentioned. Then RCB responded. I went out with my friends in joy. When I came home, he came to know that the Sunrisers team had selected him for Rs. 2.6 crores." he said.

"We used to stay in a rented house at that time and then I bought my own house in a few months. That day I was very satisfied that I had done a good job in life," He said. "After six matches in that season, I got a chance to play. The stadium was full and it was my first time playing in front of so many people. That day I knew what pressure is. The first three balls were boundaries. When the wicket fell on the fourth ball, I breathed a sigh of relief."

In the same year, I got a place in the T20 for India, but his debut was not impressive. RCB team bought him in 2018, he learned a lot there. Especially the discipline in work from Virat Kohli. Even if he gets out for a zero or scores a century, he doesn't show up after 11 at night.

He did not get a chance to play in the first year. 2019 didn't quite come together, even though wickets were falling, runs were flowing freely. He also got trolled on social media.

There are people who said to him that 'drive an auto'. It was almost fixed that if I gave 40 runs in four overs, I would not have peace of mind. During the lockdown... 'This whole year will be very difficult. If it is possible, it will be fine, if not, I will take care of something else.

He used to get up early in the morning and do exercises and practice bowling, the result was in front of us in IPL 2020. The match against KKR was the turning point for him. He took three wickets in that match which boosted his confidence. Then his debut test series of 2020-21 against Australia will never be forgotten in life.