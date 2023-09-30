Hyderabad: There is an ironic twist to October 5, the day when the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup begins between defending champion England and New Zealand in a cricket stadium in Ahmedabad recently rechristened after Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

On the same day, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will turn 71 in Adialla Jail in Rawalpindi. On his birthday, he will be the lone World Cup-winning legendary captain, who may have to seek permission to watch the inaugural game inside his jail cell instead of offering expert comments on the game inside a TV studio.

At Attock, apart from security concerns, his family and lawyers complained that the prison lacked a bathroom and television facility.

Charismatic Khan, the winner of the 1992 Cricket World Cup, the singular trophy his country Pakistan won throughout the history of the world championship, was shifted to Adiala Jail on September 27 from Attock, a colonial-era prison where he spent several weeks after his arrest on August 5.

Khan is facing a host of cases from "leaking" official secrets to swindling money earned through the sale of gifts he received as the ruler of his country between August 2018 and March 2022.

Going by the mood of the establishment, a euphemism for the Army in Pakistan, which actually rules the country and has off-late become the bitterest enemy of Khan, he is unlikely to get freedom by the culmination of the World Cup. The powers that be in Pakistan have issued an advisory to the media in the country against using Imran Khan's name.

Such is the impact of the advisory on Imran Khan's erasure that on the country's 75 years of Independence, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a video to commemorate the country's journey in cricket.

Notwithstanding the World Cup victory the foremost achievement, Imran's visuals of the 1992 World Cup, were excluded in the clip. A public outcry and protest from the likes of legendary pacer Wasim Akram forced the PCB to go for a correction. The erasure of Imran Khan's name, on the alibi of his controversial politics back home, coupled with his detention at Adiala Jail will not wipe out his images carrying the 1992 crystal ball trophy as leader of his green flock after defeating England.

In 1987, after failing to go beyond the semis in the World Cup, Imran had announced to hang up his boots. He was at the zenith of his career. The then-military ruler Gen Zia-ul-Haq in a public meeting persuaded him to revisit his decision, which he eventually did to create history in 1992.

Zia-ul-Haq had also picked up a low-key cricket enthusiast Nawaz Sharief to dabble in politics. Imran joined politics years after the military ruler was blown into pieces in a mysterious air crash in August 1988. Imran's stature in politics grew through his image of a champion, his philanthropy through the establishment of a Cancer Hospital in his mother's name, and arguably the backing of the 'real rulers of Pakistan'. As luck had it, he became the bête noire of Zia's boy, who had ruled the beleaguered country several times. The tussle between the two politicians, who emerged from cricket fields has led their country to doom.

