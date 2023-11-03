World Cup 2023: New Zealand to draw swords against Pakistan in Bengaluru as both eye semis berth
Published: 2 hours ago
Bengaluru: When Pakistan will square off against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, it will be a battle of contrasts as both the teams have very different kinds of report cards to show so far in the tournament. New Zealand had a strong start in the tournament beating defending champions England and then overpowering the Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in the games to follow. However, they lost against Australia, India, and South Africa in the next few games and a sudden slump in the form has opened up the possibility of them not entering the semi-final stage of the ICC event.
Pakistan started with two victories against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka but suffered four defeats on the trot as a result of a misfiring batting department while the bowling unit also appeared to be off-colour in the matches against elite teams. They dished out an impressive performance in the recent game against Bangladesh and especially, the bowlers shined with the seam movement and reverse swing they generated.
Rachin Ravindra has been find of the tournament for the Blackcaps so far as he has amassed 415 runs across seven innings with an average of 69.16 while batting in the top three which was not his usual batting position earlier. Veteran Daryl Mitchell has been another batter to shine with the willow scoring 346 runs with an average of 69.20.
Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry both have shined in the bowling department while hunting in packs and decimating the opposition batting units. Santner has scalped 14 wickets from seven innings with an economy of 5.03 while Henry has taken 11 wickets with an economy of 5.79 and has aptly played the role of providing crucial breakthroughs for New Zealand. Although Henry has been ruled out of the tournament, New Zealand will rely on Kyle Jamieson to deliver.
For Pakistan, Babar Azam has been the biggest disappointment with the bat racking up just 216 runs just across seven innings with an average of 30.85. However, Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique have been the two pillars of the Pakistan batting unit on which their strength lies. Rizwan has garnered 359 runs while Shafique has accumulated 332 runs. The other batters are yet to step up but Men in Green will hope for them to fire as the tournament has entered its business end.
Naseem Shah's absence is a big miss for Pakistan and Shaheen Afridi has lacked support from the other end to cause damage to the opposition. Mohammad Wasim was impressive in the last game but the performance of the spinner remains a concern for the team.
Notably, Pakistan have won four of the last five games played between these two countries.