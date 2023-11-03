WORLD CUP 2023 NEW ZEALAND TO DRAW SWORDS AGAINST PAKISTAN IN BENGALURU AS BOTH EYE SEMIS BERTH

Bengaluru: When Pakistan will square off against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, it will be a battle of contrasts as both the teams have very different kinds of report cards to show so far in the tournament. New Zealand had a strong start in the tournament beating defending champions England and then overpowering the Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan in the games to follow. However, they lost against Australia, India, and South Africa in the next few games and a sudden slump in the form has opened up the possibility of them not entering the semi-final stage of the ICC event.