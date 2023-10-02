Hyderabad: As the cricketing world gears up for the much-awaited ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, all eyes are on the teams, their strategies and the players who are important to win the title for their countries.

New Zealand, the runners-up of the last two World Cups, would like to win the title this time. In the last World Cup final, the match got tied after 50 overs of both innings and then after the Super Over as well. England lifted the World Cup on a boundary basis as they hit more boundaries in their 50-over innings. Notably, India lost to New Zealand in the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup. It was Mahendra Singh Dhoni's last appearance in ODI cricket where he got run out on a direct throw by Martin Guptill, which came for the Kiwis at a perfect time to seal the deal.

Strengths:

1. Experienced Leadership and middle order:

New Zealand's captain, Kane Williamson, is one of the finest batter in the world and an astute leader. His experience and calm demeanour in under-pressure situations help his team. He has made a comeback after an injury that he got in the first match of the 2023 Indian Premier League and remained away from the game until the warm-up match against Pakistan on September 29 in which he scored an unbeaten 54 runs with 8 fours in 50 balls before leaving the ground by calling himself retired hurt.

Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham is good against the spinners. Being a stumper, it gets easy for him to read from the hands of the bowler and react accordingly. He also has a good record playing on the Indian soil. Latham has the most runs in India in ODIs since his debut, scoring 475 runs at an impressive average of 52.77 with a strike rate of 85.89 in 11 innings he played.

Williamson's record in ODIs tells how important he is for the team. He has scored 6,555 runs in 161 ODIs with the help of 13 centuries and 42 fifties with an excellent average of 47.85 and a healthy strike rate of 80.99.

2. Versatile Bowling Attack:

New Zealand boasts a well-rounded bowling attack with experienced pacers like Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Lockie Ferguson. Their ability to swing and seam the ball in different conditions can trouble any batting lineup. Additionally, the team has quality spinners, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner, offering variety and depth.

The left-arm pacer Trent Boult can take the wickets upfront. He also wreaks havoc with his fast yorker in the death overs. Boult has taken 197 wickets in 104 ODIs with an economy of 4.94. He is only three wickets away from completing his 200 ODI wickets.

Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson add a new dimension to their bowling lineup with their experience and raw pace respectively. Southee has picked 214 in just 157 matches at an average of 33.6 with an economy of 5.47 while Ferguson has picked 89 wickets in just 58 ODIs at an average of 31.7 with an economy of 5.69.

Leg spinner Ish Sodhi can emerge as a major player for the team considering the Indian conditions and the pitches that have historically suited spinners. So far, he has taken 61 wickets in 46 innings of 49 ODIs for New Zealand with an economy of 5.46. His best performance is 6 wickets for 39 runs.

Weaknesses:

1. Middle-Order Concerns:

While New Zealand has a solid top order, there might be concerns about the middle-order batting. The middle order doesn't have much experience of playing in Indian conditions except Glenn Phillips who plays for Sunriser Hyderabad in the IPL.

In pressure situations, the team needs consistent performances from players like Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra to ensure a strong finish or recovery in case of early wickets.

Last five innings of Glenn Phillips - 3, 25, 72, 2, DNB

Last five innings of Mark Chapman- 65*, 40*, 8*, 15, 11

Last five innings of Rachin Ravindra - 97(opening), DNB, 10, 0, 61

2. Limited Spin Options:

While Santner and Sodhi are reliable spinners, the team lacks a variety of spin options. Relying heavily on these two might become a weakness if they face pitches favouring spin or if either of them gets injured during the tournament.

Opportunities:

Young talents like Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, and Will Young present a significant opportunity for New Zealand. Their exuberance and fearlessness can bring a new dimension to the team, providing unexpected match-winning performances.

Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra have shown some glimpses of their forms in the first warm-up game against Pakistan. Rachin Ravindra missed a century by three runs and got out on 97 runs, whereas Mark Chapman played the match-winning shot to finish things off scoring an unbeaten 65.

Rachin has played 12 ODIs and scored 189 runs at an average of 23.6 with a fiery strike rate of 111.8 and took 12 wickets with best bowling figures of 4/60. Mark Chapman has scored 380 runs in 12 ODIs with a strike rate of 107 at an average of 38.0.

Threats:

1. Injuries:

Injuries to key players, especially in the bowling department, can severely impact New Zealand's chances. The team needs to manage their players' workload effectively to minimize the risk of injuries.

Already, Kane Williamson is fighting with a knee injury and Tim Southee is out of action after his thumb got dislocated in the match against England in England. They have tried some other options in that but they leaked runs and were unable to pick wickets.

2. Tough Competition:

The World Cup features top cricketing nations, and facing strong teams in high-pressure situations is a constant threat. New Zealand must be prepared mentally and tactically to counter the varied challenges posed by their opponents.