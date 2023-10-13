Chennai (Tamil Nadu): New Zealand made it tough for Bangladesh in the two teams' second engagement in the ICC World Cup 2023 by restricting the Bangla Tigers to 245/9 in the allotted 50 overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday. Put into bat, Bangladesh was straight into trouble losing opener Litton Das in the first delivery to Kiwi quick Trent Boult. From there Bangladesh could never get a hold of the match by losing wickets at regular intervals.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim was the only man, who looked dangerous from New Zealand's point of view. Rahim scored 66 off 75 deliveries peppered with six boundaries and a couple of hits over the fences. Mahmudullah remained unbeaten on 41 with the dearth of partners at the other end.

Besides the duo, captain Shakib-al Hasan (40) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (30) tried to put some resistance in the middle and lower middle-order, but New Zealand quicks Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry prevented the Bangla Tigers from settling in and forging partnerships.

The highest 96-run stand shared by captain Shakib-al Hasan and Miraz actually helped Bangladesh post a competitive total to give their bowlers a chance to come back hard at the Black Caps. Ferguson was the pick of the Black Caps' bowlers bagging three wickets conceding 49 runs in his 10 overs while Matt Henry and Trent Boult scalped two wickets apiece. The 22-yard strip that posed a huge problem to the Aussies batters against India in the hosts' lung opener looked a tad better.