Hyderabad: Using the conditions well, New Zealand scored a challenging total of 322 for 7 against the Netherlands in their second World Cup fixture here on Monday.

Put into bat, New Zealand's batters fired from all cylinders. Opener Will Young (70), Rachin Ravindra (51) and Tom Latham (53) also hit fifties en route to the mammoth total.

Aryan Dutt (2/62), Paul van Meekeren (2/60) and Roelof van der Merwe (2/56) bagged two wickets each for the Netherlands.

Skipper Latham produced some fireworks for the Kiwis in his 46-ball 53 at the fag end of their innings.

However, it was a sedate start for the Black Caps as they conceded maidens in the first three overs and things were not looking bright for the New Zealanders.

But Young broke the shackles and drove opponents' pacer Ryan Klein through the mid-off to the fence to open the account. He followed it up with another hit to the fence in the fourth over itself.

Conway announced his intention by clobbering spinner Aryan Dutt when he hit the bowler out of the ground over long-on for the maximum.

However, his stay in the crease was short-lived, attempting to accelerate for a few quick runs. Rachin Ravindra and captain Latham then took over the reins to take the Kiwis to safety first and then went for a massive total to drift the match away for the Dutch.

Ravindra Ravindra, who scored a century against England, shared a 77-run partnership with Young for the second wicket.