Hyderabad: India pacer Mohammed Shami came down heavily on former Pakistan player Hasan Raza for making bizarre allegations that India are being given different balls that swing more in the ongoing World Cup. Shami ridiculed Raza in a 'story' he uploaded on his Instagram handle on Wednesday.

"Sharm Karo yaar game par focus karo na ki faltu bakwas par kabhi to dusre ki success ko enjoy kia karo chii yar ICC World Cup hai apka local tournament, nahi hai or Ap player hi the na. Wasim bhai ne samjhaya hai explain kia tha phir bhir. Hahahahhahahahahaah (laugh emojis) apne player apne Wasim akram par yakin nahi apko (emoji) apna tarif karne main lage hai janab apto just like a wow," Shami wrote on his Instagram account in Hindi.

Soon after Raza made the claim, he was ridiculed by former Pakistan cricket bigwigs including Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik and Moin Khan. Akram went to the extent of saying that he is also having fun like Raza and appealed to Raza to not embarrass them in front of the whole world.

Mohammad Shami has been a star performer in the ongoing ICC World Cup with 16 wickets in four of the eight matches India played so far. Strangely, Shami was dropped from the team in the first four matches as the management preferred Shardul Thakur over him.