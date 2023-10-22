Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh): Mohammed Shami wreaked havoc in the ongoing game against New Zealand taking five wickets for 54 runs which included key scalps of Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell. However, along with bowling a brilliant spell, Shami also surpassed legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup history.

Shami kept the New Zealand batters on their toes all the time during his spell by bowling in the right areas. Shami, who represents Bengal in domestic cricket, now has 36 wickets from 12 World Cup matches at an average of 15.02 and a strike rate of 17.6. The best bowling figures by the bowler is 5/51 and his economy rate is 5.09.

Former India pacers Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath are joint top-rankers for India with 44 wickets in the history of the ODI World Cup. Zaheer took 23 games to achieve the feat while Srinath, who is now an ICC match referee, required 34 fixtures. Also, they are jointly seventh in the list of bowlers, who have taken the most wickets in the history of the World Cup.

Australian legend Glenn McGrath is the bowler to take the highest number of wickets in the World Cup with 71 wickets from 39 ODI innings with an average of 18.19 and a strike rate of 27.53.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami, playing his first match in the 2023 edition of the ICC Men's World Cup, ended his spell with impressive figures of 5-54 in 10 overs. Mohammed Shami picked the wickets of Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryll Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, and Matt Henry as India bundled out the Kiwis for 273.

