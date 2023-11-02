World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami becomes highest wicket-taker for India in tournament history surpassing Zaheer Khan
Published: 34 minutes ago
Mumbai: Mohammed Shami has become the highest wicket-taker for India in the history of the World Cups surpassing Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath as a result of his brilliant spell in the World Cup game against Sri Lanka. Shami bagged 45 wiickets from 14 World Cup games and overtook Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath both of whom had 44 dismissals top their name in the World Cups for India. In the list of bowlers taking most wickets in World Cups, Shami stands at the eighth place.
Playing against Sri Lanka, Indian side was on the front foot right from the start. While batting first, they posted a mammoth 357/8 on the scoreboard as Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer smashed fifties. However, when it came to bowling, the Indian pacers fired on all cylinders and troubled the Sri Lankan batters throughout the game. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped five wickets in the fixture against Sri Lanka while conceding only 18 runs from a spell of five overs. The pacer has been going through a sensational form in the recent times and he continued his stellar run in the marquee tournament as well.
The bowler is known for his deceptive seam movement against the quality batters as his deliveries lands on seam and cuts away or towards the batter. Earlier, he has also taken a five wicket haul in the game against New Zealand by bamboozling best of the batters from the Blackcaps.
Also, along with the victory, India became the first team to enter semi-final of the tournament. Notably, Shami became the second bowler after Mitchell Starc to take three five wicket hauls in the World Cup.