WORLD CUP 2023 MOHAMMED SHAMI BECOMES HIGHEST WICKET TAKER FOR INDIA IN TOURNAMENT HISTORY SURPASSING ZAHEER KHAN

Playing against Sri Lanka, Indian side was on the front foot right from the start. While batting first, they posted a mammoth 357/8 on the scoreboard as Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer smashed fifties. However, when it came to bowling, the Indian pacers fired on all cylinders and troubled the Sri Lankan batters throughout the game. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped five wickets in the fixture against Sri Lanka while conceding only 18 runs from a spell of five overs. The pacer has been going through a sensational form in the recent times and he continued his stellar run in the marquee tournament as well.