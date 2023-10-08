IND vs AUS World Cup clash: Michael Vaughan says India clear favourites to win WC 'on these pitches', netizens react
Published: 2 hours ago
IND vs AUS World Cup clash: Michael Vaughan says India clear favourites to win WC 'on these pitches', netizens react
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan is known for his witty comments and remarks on X, formerly Twitter. His posts often make rounds and attract a lot of reactions from netizens. The former cricketer was back with a cheeky tweet on India versus Australia World Cup opener match on Sunday.
Micheal Vaughan wrote on X, "India are showing why they are clear favourites to Win the WC on these pitches." Indian spin trio Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep claimed seven Australian batters as India bundled Australia for a paltry 199. Jadeja led the bowling attack with a 3-wicket haul while Kuldeep picked two and Ashwin managed to take one wicket.
-
India are showing why they are clear favourites to Win the WC on these pitches … #CWC23 #IndVsAus— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 8, 2023
MA Chidambaram Cricket stadium in Chennai is historically known for its spin-friendly conditions and Indian spinners made full use of it. Many social media users reacted to Vaughen's post on X with some hilarious comments.
Social media user Roshan Rai posted one picture and wrote in his tweet: 'Pitch as per Vaughan and OZs'. While Om Mehta posted one Bollywood move GIF and wrote, "Yeah we are favourite to win without boundary count."
-
Yeah we are favourite to win without boundary count.😜😜#IndvsAus #ICCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/yVdFneTcB3— Om Mehta (@om_me) October 8, 2023
Also read - World Cup | IND V AUS: India chase begins on wobbly note, Ishan goes out for a golden duck, Kohli joins Rohit on crease