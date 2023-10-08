Hyderabad: Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan is known for his witty comments and remarks on X, formerly Twitter. His posts often make rounds and attract a lot of reactions from netizens. The former cricketer was back with a cheeky tweet on India versus Australia World Cup opener match on Sunday.

Micheal Vaughan wrote on X, "India are showing why they are clear favourites to Win the WC on these pitches." Indian spin trio Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep claimed seven Australian batters as India bundled Australia for a paltry 199. Jadeja led the bowling attack with a 3-wicket haul while Kuldeep picked two and Ashwin managed to take one wicket.

MA Chidambaram Cricket stadium in Chennai is historically known for its spin-friendly conditions and Indian spinners made full use of it. Many social media users reacted to Vaughen's post on X with some hilarious comments.