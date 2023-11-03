World Cup 2023: Matt Henry ruled out of tournament due to hamstring strain; Kyle Jamieson replaces him
Published: 44 minutes ago
Bengaluru (Karnataka): New Zealand has suffered a big blow ahead of their league stage game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup as key pacer Matt Henry was ruled out of the marquee tournament with a torn right hamstring. Henry has been replaced in the Kiwi squad by Kyle Jamieson.
Henry sustained the injury during Wednesday’s match against South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, with an MRI scan confirming he has a grade two lower tear which will require at least two to four weeks to recover from. Coach Gary Stead said the whole team was thinking of Henry.
"We’re gutted for him. Matt’s been a crucial part of our One Day side for a long time and to see him ruled out as we reach the business end of this tournament is immensely disappointing. He’s consistently been ranked inside the ICC top 10 ODI bowlers for the past few years which is a testament to his class and skills," Stead was quoted as saying by New Zealand Cricket in a media statement.
"Moreover, Matt’s a great team man and we’re all going to miss his personality and experience," Stead added.
Jamieson arrived here late on Thursday and was expected to train with the team on Friday. It’s been quite a journey for the 28-year-old, who underwent back surgery in February and has already been with the squad in India as training cover earlier in the tournament.
Stead said Jamieson was ready to go for Saturday’s game against Pakistan if required.
"We’re fortunate to have a player of the class of Kyle waiting in the wings," he said.
"His skills and physical attributes always make him a threat with the ball and it’s an added bonus he was able to train with us in the first two weeks of the tournament."
"Kyle’s had to work really hard to return from two separate back injuries and I know he’s really excited about being involved in his first ODI World Cup," he added.
New Zealand, who have lost three successive matches, will be keen to return to winning ways, when they on, Pakistan on Saturday, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in a day game on Sunday. The Kiwi would be hoping to make the last four stages. Their last league stage game is against Sri Lanka on Thursday here only.