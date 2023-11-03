WORLD CUP 2023 MATT HENRY RULED OUT OF TOURNAMENT DUE TO HAMSTRING STRAIN KYLE JAMIESON REPLACES HIM

Henry sustained the injury during Wednesday’s match against South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, with an MRI scan confirming he has a grade two lower tear which will require at least two to four weeks to recover from. Coach Gary Stead said the whole team was thinking of Henry.

"We’re gutted for him. Matt’s been a crucial part of our One Day side for a long time and to see him ruled out as we reach the business end of this tournament is immensely disappointing. He’s consistently been ranked inside the ICC top 10 ODI bowlers for the past few years which is a testament to his class and skills," Stead was quoted as saying by New Zealand Cricket in a media statement.