Kolkata: India and South Africa are set to face each other in the ICC World Cup 2023 fixture at the Eden Gardens on November 5. All the tickets for this match have already been sold online. However, many cricket lovers are waiting to get tickets to watch the match from the stands.

The demand for tickets is high. Taking advantage of that, some people seized the opportunity to black-market the tickets for the India vs South Africa match outside the Eden Gardens here on Tuesday. A ticket worth Rs 2.5 thousand was being sold at Rs 11-15 thousand. Kolkata Police's detective department has arrested one person for black-marketing such tickets. A youth named Ankit Aggarwal was arrested outside Eden Gardens. A total of 20 match tickets were seized from him by the Kolkata Police sleuths.

According to police sources, Ankit Aggarwal booked a bulk of tickets the moment ICC released tickets online. The price of the tickets is Rs 2.5 thousand for the India vs South Africa match at Eden Gardens. Aggarwal appeared there and was caught selling tickets of Rs 2500 at Rs 11-15 thousand. The detectives of Kolkata Police headquarters, Lalbazar have been strictly monitoring the situation.