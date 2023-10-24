WORLD CUP 2023 KASHMIRI PACER SAMIULLAH JOINS ENGLISH CRICKET TEAM AS NET BOWLER

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In an inspiring development, a young fast bowler hailing from Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has joined the England cricket team as a net bowler for the ongoing World Cup 2023. Samiullah Dar, from Srinagar has joined the English cricket team as a net bowler as the cricket team prepares for their upcoming matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

A close relative of Dar told ETV Bharat that though Samiullah has not yet played cricket for Jammu and Kashmir, he has joined the England cricket team in Delhi as a net bowler on the 14th of this month. According to Samiullah's relatives, on Oct 15, he practiced with the England players before the match against Afghanistan.

He further said, that Samilullah also went to Mumbai with the English cricket team. “And now they are going to Bangalore for the match on October 26 where the England team will play against Sri Lanka,” he said. “It is a good experience for Samiullah,” he added. It should be noted that the right-arm fast bowler Samiullah has previously served as a net bowler for the Kolkata Knight Riders team during the 2023 IPL as well.