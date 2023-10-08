Hyderabad: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has been ruled from New Zealand's second match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against the Netherlands on Monday due to a knee injury.

In the pre-match press conference, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead gave an update on the status of Williamson's injury. "Kane's been progressing very well, I think the fielding is still the element for him that he's just got to get a little bit higher, and he gets a little bit more trust in his body," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said as quoted by ICC on Sunday.

"But he's progressing really well and we are pretty confident that he will be playing the third match for us. We've got another training to get through today, so we'll finalise the team (for the match against the Netherlands) once we've got through that training. But at this stage with Kane, we are looking like the third game is when he will start the tournament," Gary Stead added.

The 33-year-old had missed the World Cup opener as he had not fully recovered from his knee injury sustained during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. New Zeland is all set to face the Netherlands on Monday while Williamson could return to the side in the third match against Bangladesh on October 13.

Coach Stead also gave an update on Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee on the fitness, "Lockie Ferguson got through that training really well. So providing he's scrubbed up okay this morning, he will be available for this next game."