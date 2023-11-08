WORLD CUP 2023 KANE WILLIAMSON HINTS ON LOCKIE FERGUSONS RETURN TO PLAYING XI IN CLASH AGAINST SRI LANKA

Bengaluru: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has hinted on key pacer Lockie Fergsuon's possible return for the league stage game against Sri Lanka to be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday.

New Zealand are placed fourth in the points table as their form slumped after a stellar show in the initial phase of the tournament. Also, the team has been missing quick Lockie Ferguson in the last couple of games due to a right Achilles injury. However, the New Zealand skipper has hinted at the possible return of the pacer in the playing XI.

"He (Ferguson) balances out our attack nicely and made some really valuable contributions in the tournament and brings a bit of experience as well. So, naturally comes in and bowls with that high pace and it complements our new ball bowlers. So, we'll have to have a look at the surface and decide on our balance," said Kane Williamson during the pre-match press meet.

Pacer Trent Boult has taken ten wickets from eight matches but he hasn't been very impressive with the ball. However, Kane Williamson has lauded the left-arm seamer for stepping up to the occasion and shining with the new ball.

"He's (Trent) world-class. In the second half (of the World Cup) or a few of these games that we've had, the pitches have been very good and players have been playing well. It can be quite dependent on the assistance you might get as well with the new ball. He's (Trent Boult) very experienced and has done that on a number of occasions. There's another opportunity tomorrow for the guys to go out and operate and try and apply their skills," he added.

Rachin Ravindra has turned out to be the find of the tournament for the Blackcaps as the all-rounder has not only shined with the bat in the middle order but has also a few scalps to his name. Rachin Ravindra has batted with an average of 74.71 across eight innings and Williamson praised the Indian-origin player.