Chennai: Indian maestro Virat Kohli was seen escorting Daniel Jarvis aka 'Jarvo 69' who tried to invade the pitch during the India vs Australia clash in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

The incident happened after the popular and controversial prankster 'Jarvo 69' breached the security and ran onto the pitch to join the Indian players who were busy taking their fielding positions. He was seen wearing an Indian jersey with his famous 'Jarvo 69' number on it, something that confused the organisers and the security personnel. Jarvis is also known for his YouTube account with the name 'bmwjarvo'.

A picture of Jarvo 69 went viral after Jarvo joined the Indian fielders. The photo shows India batter Virat Kohli asking Jarvo to leave the field. Jarvo has previously done similar acts of pitch invasion. In the 2021 game between India and England, 'Jarvo69' was seen invading the pitch in the fourth Test at the Oval. He came on the ground wearing an India test jersey. He even attempted to act as a pacer and collided with Jonny Bairstow before the officials dragged him out again. He again attempted his act in the same match entering the stadium as a batter.